SU places top administrator on leave amid disciplinary investigation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University System Board of Supervisors placed one of the school’s top administrators on leave Friday, Feb. 22.
The university says Bobby Phills, chancellor-dean of the SU Agricultural Research and Extension Center/College of Agriculture, has been placed on administrative leave. The president’s administration will continue to review the personnel matter to determine whether or not disciplinary action should be taken against Phills.
On Feb. 1, Phills resigned from his position at the school. The university has not provided a reason for why Phills resigned or why he’s under investigation.
