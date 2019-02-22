Southern baseball faces Northwestern St. in weekend series

NATCHITOCHES, LA (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team will take its 3-1 record on the road to Natchitoches for a three-game series against Northwestern State starting Friday.
The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Brown Stroud Field. Saturday’s game is set to start at 2 p.m. The series will conclude Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Jags opened up the season 3-0 in the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans. They got wins over Florida A&M, Grambling, and Alcorn State. They suffered their first loss of the season to Air Force at Alex Box Stadium on Monday.
First baseman Coby Taylor is leading the team at the plate with seven hits, two doubles, two home runs, and three RBI.
Northwestern State is 1-2 after a three-game road series at Houston.
As a team, the Demons are hitting .200. The team’s ERA is 3.58.
Southern returns home to make its second appearance at Alex Box Stadium to face No. 1 LSU on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The mid-week game is the first of two scheduled meetings with the Tigers, who return to Lee Hines Field on April 9 for the first time since 2015.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.