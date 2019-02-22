Southern Athletics releases schedule of upcoming events

Information provided by Southern Athletics
WOMEN’S TENNIS:
The 2019 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tennis West Round Up highlights a full slate of Southern University sporting events as Winter and Spring sport converge in the month of February.
Head Coach Jeff Conyers and the Women’s Tennis program host the annual Tennis roundup and will face Alabama State on Friday at University Court on the Baton Rouge Campus. The Jaguars will look to close out strong when they face Alcorn State on Saturday and UAPB on Sunday.
2019 SWAC West Tennis Round-Up
vs. Alabama State
February 22 / University Courts
9 a.m.
vs. Alcorn State
February 23 / University Courts
9 a.m.
vs. UAPB
February 24 / University Courts
1 p.m.
BASEBALL:
After winning three-games in four days, Southern University baseball is gearing up for their first true road test when the Jaguars travel to Natchitoches to face Northwestern State in a three-game series.
First pitch for Friday’s opener is set for 6 p.m. The Jaguars and the Demons return on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. before the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Baseball wraps up the week in the house that Skip Bertman built for the first of two meeting with LSU at Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m.
vs Northwestern State
February 22-24 / Natchitoches, La.
6/2/1 p.m.
LSU
February 27 / Alex Box Stadium
6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL:
Despite finishing 0-4 against Evansville in the MVC-SWAC Showdown Softball, Softball will look to snap it’s current losing streak when they face Fairleigh Dickinson Friday and Saturday.
vs Fairleigh Dickinson
February 22 / TBA
1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
February 23 / TBA
1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
February 24 / TBA
9 a.m.
BASKETBALL:
The Jaguars will open a three-game home stand Saturday against Alabama A&M before welcoming Alabama State on Monday night.
Southern women’s basketball picked up two road wins at UAPB and Valley and remain in first place in the SWAC standings.
Southern men’s basketball dropped two straight on the road after defeating Jackson State 76-67 last week.
Monday night is Greek Night in the FG Clark Activity Center and SU Athletics is inviting all area Greeks to the game.
vs. Alabama A&M (1st Responder/Military Appreciation)
February 23 / FG Clark Activity Center
3:00 p.m. (Women) / 5:30 p.m. (Men)
vs Alabama State (Greek Night)
February 25 / FG Clark Activity Center
5:30 p.m. (Women) / 7:30 p.m. (Men)