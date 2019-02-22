SEC Showdown: No. 13 LSU hosts No. 5 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 13 LSU Tiger basketball team went from the driver’s seat to an all-out race for the SEC title after a stunning overtime loss to the Florida Gators on Tuesday.
LSU is now chasing Tennessee for the conference lead. The No. 5 Vols are 16-0 at home, 6-1 on the road, and 2-1 at neutral sites.
They bounced back from their loss to No. 4 Kentucky (86-69) with a victory against Vanderbilt, 58-46, Tuesday night.
The loss to the Wildcats was Tennessee’s first since an 87-81 overtime defeat to Kansas on Nov. 23.
Kentucky and Tennessee will meet again Saturday, March 2, in Knoxville.
The experienced Vols are averaging 83.7 points per game. They are led by Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, and Jordan Bone.
Williams, a junior forward, leads the team in scoring (19.1), rebounds (7.6), and steals (30).
Schofield, a senior guard from Illinois, is averaging 16.5 points game and is grabbing 6.3 boards per contest.
Bone, a junior guard, leads the team with 169 assists and is averaging 13.2 points per game.
Senior forward Kyle Alexander is the Vol leader in blocks with 47 and he is pulling down 6.6 rebounds per game.
Tremont Waters leads the Tigers scoring attack with 15.7 points per game, followed by Naz Reid (13.8), Skylar Mays (13.2), and Javonte Smart (10.2).
Waters is dishing out 5.9 assists per game and has 78 steals this season. Reid is grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game. Kavell Bigsby-Williams leads the team with 52 blocks.
The SEC regular season title is down to three teams: LSU, Tennessee, and Kentucky. There are only five games left.
REMAINING SCHEDULES:
LSU: Tennessee, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Vanderbilt
Tennessee: LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn
Kentucky: Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida
Tipoff for the SEC game of the week between the Tigers and Vols is set for 11 a.m. at the PMAC. The game will be shown on ESPN.
Kentucky will host Auburn at 12:30 p.m. and that game can be seen on CBS.
