Rex says it plans to stop for traditional toast at sight of charred mansion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A massive fire will not stop a tradition for Rex that stretches back more than 100 years.
The Rex Organization called the house involved in a 7-alarm fire on St. Charles Ave. a “majestic residence” that has been part of the parade for decades.
“The Rex Organization holds steadfast to the lore and legacy of its many Carnival traditions. Therefore, despite yesterday’s misfortune, Rex’s ceremony of stopping to toast his loyal subjects at 2525 St. Charles Ave. will continue as always this Mardi Gras 2019,” parade leaders said in a statement on Thursday.
They sent their sympathies to the Montgomery, Grace and Kock families for the loss of the house at 2525 St. Charles Ave.
“We appreciate that generations of residents at this home have been important figures not only in Rex’s history but also in that of many other Carnival organizations as well,” the statement said.
The organization also expressed gratitude to the city’s first responders “who fought this catastrophe with such professionalism, determination and compassion.”
The Garden District home was gutted by a fire Wednesday morning, leaving crumbling walls and destroying almost all its contents. Four people were able to escape from the home. No one was injured.
