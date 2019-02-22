Officers looking for 14-year-old with stolen AK-47, AR-15

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Law enforcement in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes are looking for a 14-year-old who has gone missing after allegedly stealing two high-powered rifles from a family member’s home early Thursday morning.
Krisean Rene Salinas, 14, of Houma, is wanted for felony theft.
His mother said he was staying with a relative on West 176th St. in Galliano for the past few days. On Thursday morning, Salinas allegedly left the residence with an AK-47 and AR-15. Authorities said the guns weren’t loaded.
Relatives believe Salinas may have initially tried hitching a ride to the area of Highway 24 in Larose, and he may have been in the Houma area Thursday morning. It is believed Salinas is still somewhere in the area of Lafourche or Terrebonne Parish.
Salinas is described as a black male, 6’0” tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has dark hair which was last seen styled with dreadlocks. Salinas is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of his current whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.