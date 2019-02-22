North Corbin Elementary holds special breakfast for law enforcement, first responders

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - Students at North Corbin Elementary School held a special breakfast Friday morning for law enforcement and first responders in the Baton Rouge area.
The students wrote special letters to the guests of honor. Teachers say they’ve really been looking forward to this day for a while. There were plenty of different agencies represented at the breakfast Friday, including those from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. George Fire Department, and the Baton Rouge Police Department.
We’re told there are more than 50 parents at the Walker school that are in law enforcement or are first responders.
