No. 13 LSU looks for better home showing against No. 5 Tennessee

“One of the main differences between their offense and our offense is they shoot a little bit higher percentage from the three and they don’t turn the ball over as much as we do,” said Wade. “But they get the ball in the paint. That’s why they’re the third most efficient offense in the country, most efficient offense in our league. I mean, their point guard makes them go, then Alexander’s a game changer down low. They have a very very good team. They got everything you want. They pound the paint, they have efficient three point shooters. [Jordan] Bowden, Turner, Lamonte Turner, you walk a fine line when you play them because you can’t back down, but then you can’t pick up some unnecessary fouls either, trying to match what they do.”