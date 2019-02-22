No. 13 LSU looks for better home showing against No. 5 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After 18 straight wins in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the No. 13 LSU basketball team has lost two of its last three games in Baton Rouge.
After Wednesday’s loss to Florida, Wade said it was sickening how his team has dropped two conference home games this season. Without question, Saturday’s game is the biggest home game of the year. No. 5 Tennessee sits atop the SEC, while LSU is in third place. The Volunteers are dangerous all over the court.
“One of the main differences between their offense and our offense is they shoot a little bit higher percentage from the three and they don’t turn the ball over as much as we do,” said Wade. “But they get the ball in the paint. That’s why they’re the third most efficient offense in the country, most efficient offense in our league. I mean, their point guard makes them go, then Alexander’s a game changer down low. They have a very very good team. They got everything you want. They pound the paint, they have efficient three point shooters. [Jordan] Bowden, Turner, Lamonte Turner, you walk a fine line when you play them because you can’t back down, but then you can’t pick up some unnecessary fouls either, trying to match what they do.”
The Tigers missed plenty of opportunities at the free throw line against the Gators, but Wade said the last couple days in practice have him believing they’ll be better from the charity stripe.
“We’ve been much sharper with our focus. Hopefully, that’ll carry over to the court,” Wade added.
LSU is 2-1 this year when coming off a loss. When asked, from an analytical perspective, if he felt more comfortable with his team in any specific area coming off a loss, he didn’t really specify but he did say he thinks the right adjustments are key.
He pointed to things like allotting minutes to players that come off the bench based on matchups. He noted he should have played Darius Days more against Florida and admitted that to Days after the game.
Tipoff for LSU vs. Tennessee in the PMAC is set for 11 a.m.
