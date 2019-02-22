LSU women’s basketball dominates second half in 69-51 win over Florida

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball used a dominating second half Thursday night at the PMAC in a 69-51 SEC win over Florida.
The Lady Tigers were up by just three points at halftime but came out firing in the second half behind Faustine Aifuwa and Ayana Mitchell.
“They’re being patient,” head coach Nikki Fargas said of Mitchell and Aifuwa. “I felt like with the looks that they were getting and the play action that we were calling, they were taking their time and they weren’t feeling rushed. They were scoring in a crowded area in the paint. Faustine Aifuwa and Ayana Mitchell have done a nice job of working and doing extra. We want them to be a dominant post presence.”
The pair got it done in a multitude of ways. Underneath and from mid-range, they combined for a total of 42 points.
Aifuwa set two new career highs with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Mitchell was just two rebounds short of a double-double. She finished with 22 points and 8 boards, as LSU scored 38 second half points.
LSU improved to 16-9 overall and 7-6 in conference play.
Next up, LSU will face Kentucky in Lexington on Sunday.
