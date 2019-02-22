LSU women’s basketball dominates second half in 69-51 win over Florida

“They’re being patient,” head coach Nikki Fargas said of Mitchell and Aifuwa. “I felt like with the looks that they were getting and the play action that we were calling, they were taking their time and they weren’t feeling rushed. They were scoring in a crowded area in the paint. Faustine Aifuwa and Ayana Mitchell have done a nice job of working and doing extra. We want them to be a dominant post presence.”