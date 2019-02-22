LSU gymnastics travels to No. 21 Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The fifth-ranked LSU gymnastics team wraps up its stretch of three meets in eights days against No. 21 Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Barnhill Arena. LSU is currently coming off of a team-high score of 197.650.
The Tigers (7-3, 2-3 SEC) will take on the Razorback (1-7) in their final road SEC meet of the season at Barnhill Arena. The squad is coming off of two wins last weekend, including wins over four top-30 teams.
The first vault is set for 7:35 p.m. and Tiger fans can watch the meet of the SEC Network with John Roethlisberger and Alicia Sacramone-Quinn.
LSU is fifth in the national rankings for the sixth-straight week this season. The Tigers own an average score of 197.000. In addition to the team rankings, LSU is also foruth on beam, fifth on vault and sixth on bars and floor.
The Tigers are 34-5-1 overall against Arkansas. They also have a record of 6-1-1 in Fayetteville and are on a 15-meet win streak against the Razorbacks. The streak dates back to the 2012 season. In the last meet at Arkansas, LSU posted its highest score ever on the road against the Razorbacks and the second-highest team score at an SEC meet in school history of 197.700.
