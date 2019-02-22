LSU gymnastics travels to No. 21 Arkansas

The Tigers are 34-5-1 overall against Arkansas. They also have a record of 6-1-1 in Fayetteville and are on a 15-meet win streak against the Razorbacks. The streak dates back to the 2012 season. In the last meet at Arkansas, LSU posted its highest score ever on the road against the Razorbacks and the second-highest team score at an SEC meet in school history of 197.700.