LSU baseball rolls to 13-6 win over Bryant in Game 1

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU saw a late rally from Bryant University before a three-run home run by Daniel Cabrera secured the 13-6 win Friday night.
Freshmen Cade Beloso and Giovanni DiGiacomo were inserted into the starting lineup and provided a spark for the Tiger offense. The pair combined to go 5-for-7 at the plate with three RBI and scored five runs.
Zack Hess started on the mound for the Tigers and earned his first win of the season after five innings of work. He struck out six batters, a season best for the junior right-hander. He gave up one run on four hits and walked two batters.
In the bottom of the fifth, with LSU up 6-1 and the bases loaded, shortstop Josh Smith doubled down the right field line. The hit brought Beloso and catcher Brock Mathis home. Smith and second baseman Brandt Broussard scored when DiGiacomo hit a single to left field. The Tigers were up 10-1 at that point.
The Bulldogs rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to cut into LSU’s lead. With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh, a Bryant runner scored on a wild pitch. Then, a single to left-center brought in two more runs to make it a 10-4 game.
In the eighth, LSU gave up a solo home run to left field. Next, with the bases loaded, a batter was walked, scoring another run. The LSU lead was down to 10-6 heading into the bottom of the inning.
With DiGiacomo and Antoine Duplantis, Cabrera sent the ball over the right field wall. It was his third home run of the year LSU and gave the Tigers the 13-6 lead.
The Tigers (5-0) will face the Bulldogs again Saturday at 7 p.m.
Bryant, out of Rhode Island and the Northeast Conference, is 2-2 this season after a series win against Abilene Christian (8-7, 6-8, 11-1) last weekend.
Pitching matchups:
Game 2: Saturday moved to 7 p.m. from 3 p.m.
Landon Marceaux (0-0, 1.59 ERA, 5.2 IP, 3 BB, 5 SO) vs Vito Morgese (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 6 BB, 2 SO)
Game 3: Sunday at 2 p.m.
Jaden Hill (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 1 BB, 8 SO) vs Steve Theetge (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO)
