LSU administrators ‘fully exonerated’ after allegedly failing to report hazing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Several LSU administrators are back at work after being accused of failing to report hazing incidents to the university.
The school’s interim vice president for strategic communications released the following statement Friday, Feb. 22:
"Today, LSU returned university officials to duty after being fully exonerated in an inquiry into an accusation that they had previous knowledge of potential hazing at Delta Kappa Epsilon. External evaluators interviewed and collected information from the LSU and non-LSU parties involved, and concluded there was no credible information available to the LSU officials that they could have used to initiate an investigation.”
The administrators, whose names have not been released, were initially placed on leave after being accused of failing to report hazing incidents they reportedly knew about at the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity house. Nine members of DKE were arrested recently for a slew of alleged extreme hazing acts.
