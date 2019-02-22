Local cheerleaders to host fundraiser, ‘Cheering for Breanna’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A local tumble and cheer company is cheering on kids fighting cancer.
Louisiana Athletics is hosting an event Sunday, February 24, a fundraiser for the Cheering for Breanna Foundation, a nonprofit which provides support for kids in Baton Rouge who are fighting childhood cancer.
The foundation provides care packages and assistance to families and children who are fighting cancer.
CHEERING FOR BREANNA FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER
- Sunday, February 24
- Doors open: 12:30 p.m.
- Peformance start time: 2:30 p.m.
- Lamar Dixon (basketball gym)
- Gonzales, LA
The fundraiser is being held at the basketball gym at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales. Local schools will perform in support of the Foundation.
Participating schools include Dutchtown High School, St. Amant High School, Galvez Middle School, Griffin Recreational Cheer, Central Community Cheer, and Live Oak Recreational Cheer.
Donations will be accepted at the door. You can also make a donation online.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.