LNG supplier Venture Global gets approval for Southwest Louisiana project

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Venture Global, a liquid natural gas facility based in Arlington, Virginia, received a regulatory approval for its Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility and TransCameron Pipeline in Cameron Parish.
The company plans to immediately begin constructing after the projects were stalled for the past two months. The company had a binding 20-year sale and purchase agreements with Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP.
These projects will create about 2,000 construction jobs and a $4.25 billion investment into Louisiana’s economy. Venture Global is also in the process of developing additional LNG projects in Plaquemines Parish.
