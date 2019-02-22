Livingston Parish superintendent announces retirement after three years on the job

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Superintendent Rick Wentzel, a native of Pickering, announced his retirement Thursday, Feb. 21 at a school board meeting.
His last day on the job will be June 15.
“I have been honored to serve as superintendent of this great district, and to work with some of the state’s very best teachers and school administrators. I couldn’t ask for a better job than the one you’ve allowed me to have over the past three years,” Wentzel said. “But after much prayer and discussion with my family, I believe now is the right time for me to make this transition so I can spend more time with my family.”
Wentzel first became superintendent July 1, 2016 and replaced John Watson, who served as superintendent for four years. Wentzel was given a four-year contract, but will reportedly forfeit the last year on his agreement.
“Mr. Wentzel’s entire career has been exemplary. His service to our district may go unmatched. After being on the job for just one month, he was faced with leading our district through its worst crisis ever. The flood of 2016 could have devastated us, but it didn’t! Our schools reopened, our students are back, and soon we will have all our schools rebuilt and fully restored to conditions better than before,” said Livingston Parish School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. “This board, our students and employees, this parish, owes you a debt of gratitude for your service. We know that being superintendent of our district for the past three years has been a difficult job. But we know that you have been a great leader through it all. Livingston Parish Schools is stronger than ever, thanks to you."
Wentzel has been in education for 33 years, 22 of which he spent in Livingston Parish. He first started teaching at Live Oak High School, where he also coached basketball. He then taught in East Baton Rouge Parish before returning to Livingston, where he took the job as an assistant principal at Southside Junior High. He then moved on to be the principal at Springfield High and Walker Junior High before moving on to the central office for Livingston Parish Public Schools.
Wentzel became the human resources supervisor for Livingston Parish in 2008, then worked three years as assistant superintendent before becoming superintendent in 2016.
“While I will enjoy my retirement, I will also miss being part of an outstanding group of committed servant educators and leaders working throughout our great school system. I will also miss the close friendships that I have made with members of the Livingston Parish School Board, our parish leaders, and the many citizens in our parish,” Wentzel said. “I pledge to support the selection process of my successor in any manner that the board chooses, and I will work to make the transition to a new superintendent as smoothly as possible."
The school board says they will conduct an extensive search to find the best person to replace Wentzel.
