Livingston Parish superintendent announces retirement after three years on the job

“Mr. Wentzel’s entire career has been exemplary. His service to our district may go unmatched. After being on the job for just one month, he was faced with leading our district through its worst crisis ever. The flood of 2016 could have devastated us, but it didn’t! Our schools reopened, our students are back, and soon we will have all our schools rebuilt and fully restored to conditions better than before,” said Livingston Parish School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. “This board, our students and employees, this parish, owes you a debt of gratitude for your service. We know that being superintendent of our district for the past three years has been a difficult job. But we know that you have been a great leader through it all. Livingston Parish Schools is stronger than ever, thanks to you."