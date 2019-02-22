Krewe of Orion kicks off carnival with parade at St. Clare Manor nursing home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a week of weather that rained on everyone’s parade, The Krewe of Orion decided to brighten up the day for some residents at St. Clare Manor nursing home.
Orion’s king, queen, and royal court held a walking parade through the halls handing out beads and other signature throws to residents.
“This is part of our tradition, and these love residents love mardi gras. It gets them out of their room, it gets them to interact with each other, to celebrate, have fun, and actually put a smile on their face," St. Clare Manor Administrator, Thelma Emick said.
Orion has been visiting St. Clare Manor for several years now and is part of their start to carnival.
“it’s just an opportunity for us to spread the mardi gras spirit, and Orion loves getting out into the community. Coming out and visiting these folks is just a good time. It’s just a good time to spread all the mardi gras spirit around,” Queen of Orion Laura Hill said.
Later today, the residents will be treated to a little king cake. The nursing home will also host a walking parade open to the public on next Friday March 1 at 2 p.m.
