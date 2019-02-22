Girls’ high school basketball playoffs continue with quarterfinal action

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Girls’ basketball quarterfinals games were played Thursday night. Several area teams are moving on to the semi-final round.
Walker hosted Natchitoches Central in a Class 5A contest. With 30 seconds left in regulation and Walker trailing by two points, Tiara Young stole the ball and finished on the other end to tie it 47-47. After forcing a turnover, the Lady Wildcats had a chance to win it on the last shot. Young got a good look but didn’t get it to fall.
They would head to overtime. In OT, Young split three defenders before getting to the bucket. She finished the night with 24 points. Walker won by a final of 62-53. The Cats will play Denham Springs in the semi-finals.
In the Division II quarterfinals, Lee faced St. Thomas More. Reagan Williams came up with a steal in the fourth inning and Markiesha Hives finished. And then, with under a minute to play and off the inbound, Ceara Myers made a nice move in the post and hit the turnaround jumper. The Lady Patriots cruised in this one and are on the way to the semis after the 72-35. Lee will take on Ursuline Academy.
The East Iberville Lady Tigers played host to Haynesville. In the action, Ty’Quencia Mosby scored on a fast break. Later in the fourth quarter, Dedreka Wilson found a cutting Mosby again for the score. Haynesville players started to show their emotions on the bench as the Lady Tigers were about to close things out and end the season for the Lady Tors with a final score of 48-25.
OTHER SCORES:
- Madison Prep - 52, Donaldsonville - 45
- Loranger - 70, Madison - 37
- U-High - 67, Loyola Prep - 55
- Denham Springs - 46, Ouachita - 40
- East Ascension - 59, Lagrange - 36
- St. Thomas Aquinas - 55, Dunham - 28
- Albany - 70, Caldwell Parish - 36
- Rayville - 69, Doyle - 62
- Country Day - 47, Episcopal - 41
- Leesville - 74, Tara - 56
