FSA loans open to 31 Louisiana parishes, 9 counties

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated nine Louisiana parishes as a disaster area because of rains and flooding from Sept. 1 through Dec. 10.
Farmers and ranchers in 22 adjacent parishes in Louisiana, five counties in Arkansas and four in Texas also can apply for Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
A Thursday news release says such loans can be used to replace essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganize a farming operation or refinance some debts.
Bossier, Caddo, Evangeline, Grant, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Rapides and Red River parishes are the primary disaster areas.
The application deadline is Oct. 15.