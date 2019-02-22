FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm front continues through parishes

To recap: As a cold front pushes eastward within the next 24 to 36 hours, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to become widespread along and ahead of the front. At this time, moderate instability and sufficient shear will be present for the possibility of strong to severe storms – primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. So, it may be very tricky for all the local parades Saturday afternoon and evening; however by Sunday, this system will be out of the area and we’ll very much look forward to a couple of drier, cooler days Sunday and Monday!