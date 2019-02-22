FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm front continues through parishes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Areas of fog were – once again – observed across SE LA this morning, although not quite as dense or widespread as the past couple of mornings. A “warm front” continues to remain relatively stagnant and is bisecting the southern parishes – as a result, the early temperature spread ranged from the lower 50°s (in New Roads) to the lower 70°s (in BR), which is of course, warmer than an daytime HIGH should be for late February! Even though we had generally overcast skies this morning, we’re looking for a sun/cloud mix off-and-on throughout the morning/afternoon hours – a 40% - 50% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/storms, a high of 80°.
Overnight, a few isolated showers may linger – areas of fog, a low in the upper 60°s; tomorrow, all of SE LA and SW MS will be under a “marginal/slight” risk of severe weather, 70% coverage of storms Saturday afternoon, a high of 81°.
To recap: As a cold front pushes eastward within the next 24 to 36 hours, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to become widespread along and ahead of the front. At this time, moderate instability and sufficient shear will be present for the possibility of strong to severe storms – primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. So, it may be very tricky for all the local parades Saturday afternoon and evening; however by Sunday, this system will be out of the area and we’ll very much look forward to a couple of drier, cooler days Sunday and Monday!
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.