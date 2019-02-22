FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end risk for severe weather Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scattered showers, accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder, rolled through the WAFB area Friday afternoon, but most, if not all of the rain should be out of the way for the evening. That’s great news for the ladies of the Krewe of Artemis, which rolls through downtown Baton Rouge Friday night at 7 p.m.
Spotty to isolated showers will continue to pop up across the region overnight and into Saturday morning. It stays warm and muggy overnight too, with temperatures in the 70s for many WAFB neighborhoods. Don’t be surprised to wake up to some patchy fog Saturday morning as well, although morning winds will be active enough to keep fog from becoming a widespread issue.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) still has the WAFB area under a low-end risk for severe storms Saturday. The main threat for our area will be during the afternoon, with a better chance for a severe storm occurring in areas north of the capital city. That said, we can’t rule out a couple of thunderstorms in the region during the heart of the afternoon parade window. Keep your First Alert Weather App handy.
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, the Denham Springs parade, and other community events on Saturday during midday and the afternoon are probably going to have to deal with some weather, especially events that extend into the later afternoon. Saturday afternoon rain chances are posted at 70 to 80 percent, although rain totals for the day will generally be under 1” for most communities. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 80s again for many neighborhoods before those rains arrive.
With luck, most of the rain should be out of the way by Saturday evening, allowing for a mainly dry run by the Krewe of Orion through downtown Baton Rouge.
It’s a cold front Saturday that delivers the rains. That front will also deliver a good-looking Sunday to close out the weekend. Expect mainly sunny skies that will be accompanied by highs in the upper 60s, something closer to normal for this time of year.
