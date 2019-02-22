FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low-end risk for severe weather Saturday

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, the Denham Springs parade, and other community events on Saturday during midday and the afternoon are probably going to have to deal with some weather, especially events that extend into the later afternoon. Saturday afternoon rain chances are posted at 70 to 80 percent, although rain totals for the day will generally be under 1” for most communities. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 80s again for many neighborhoods before those rains arrive.