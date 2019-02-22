EPIC Piping to invest $40 million in production capacity expansion

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge based pipe systems manufacturer announced it will invest up to $40 million to expand its manufacturing facilities and administrative offices.
The investments will increase the company’s production capacity and its global production footprint by 30 percent, according to EPIC. The investments will help the company meet the growing demand for specialized pipe spool products. In addition, the company said the investments will increase jobs in its workforce by roughly 2,000.
The capacity increase will allow EPIC to produce larger diameters and heavier pipe fabrication as more large-scale projects are underway in the US Gulf Coast.
In 2015, the company made a $45.3 million capital investment in Livingston to establish an advanced pipe fabrication facility and corporate headquarters.
