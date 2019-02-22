EBR school board denies reinstatement of student expelled for possession of knife, marijuana

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In a rare move for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS), school board members debated whether or not to reinstate a student expelled from Lee High School for allegedly having a small knife and marijuana in his car on campus.
The student in question is Charlie Stephens. He was the student government president and was voted as Mr. Lee High. Stephens reportedly admitted to having the knife, but denied the marijuana accusation. He believes the school did not follow procedure through the whole incident and has been fighting to overturn his expulsion, but the school board disagreed Thursday night, upholding the school’s decision.
“The general counsel of the school district basically forced us to hire an attorney to get it this far, and I assume that’s why people that have the right to these appeals and ask for them most likely haven’t gotten them these past eight years,” Stephens said.
After a lengthy debate, the school board unanimously sided with Lee High, agreeing with the school’s decision to expel the senior.
