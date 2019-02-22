Cane Land Rum and Tasting Room is now Three Roll Estate

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Cane Land Distilling Company, based in downtown Baton Rouge, has strategically changed the name to Three Roll Estate to avoid future international trademark issues.
Alma Plantation CEO David Stewart said it was a “glitch in the trademark application.” When the distiller’s application was first filed, a competitor in Netherlands had secured the trademark for a similar brand name.
The new name was secured as the company plans to distribute overseas. “It set us back, but we got it done and straightened out with new bottles and new labels,” Stewart said.
Three Roll Estate refers to the three-roll mill which has been used to extract cane juice from sugar cane for over a century. The same milling machine is used in Three Roll Estate’s manufacturing process and is illustrated on the labels of Three Roll Estate’s rums. The rebrand highlights Three Roll as a “single estate distillery.”
