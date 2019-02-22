BRG hosting free lunch to discuss cardiovascular disease in women

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Registration is open for Baton Rouge General’s (BRG) next Lunch and Learn event focusing on cardiovascular disease in women.
LUNCH AND LEARN
- Wednesday, February 27
- Noon to 1 p.m.
- BRG’s Bluebonnet campus (8585 Picardy Ave.)
Dr. Charisse Ward, a cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of the South, will discuss women’s heart health, including unique signs and symptoms, the importance of screening and early diagnosis, plus treatment options and ways to become more heart-healthy.
“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women and accounts for about 1 in every 3 deaths,” said Dr. Ward. “But what many women may not know is that traditional risk factors for heart disease may affect them differently than men. Plus, women often have very subtle symptoms when they are experiencing a heart attack, and more than half of women who die of heart disease have no warning signs at all.”
The event will be held at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus, with lunch provided. The event is free, and registration is required.
Join WAFB as we go red for heart health awareness. Snap a selfie and show us your red! Click the photo below to upload your picture:
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.