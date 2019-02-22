Botanical symposium includes native plant exhibits and free health screening

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A world-renowned expert on ethnobotany – the study of how people of a particular culture and region make use of native plants – will be the featured speaker at the Botanical Dietary Supplements Research Center’s community symposium.
The botanical symposium will be held Tuesday, March 12 at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
2019 BOTANICALS SYMPOSIUM
- Tuesday, March 12
- 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- FREE Community education conference
- Registration is requiried; CLICK HERE to register online
James S. Miller, PhD, senior vice president for science and conservation, Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, will present “State of the World’s Plants and Their Untapped Potential.”
The event will also include plant exhibits and free blood-pressure screenings. Although the symposium is free, pre-registration is recommended. You can register online.
“The Missouri Botanical Garden is one of the premier botanical gardens in the country. So it’s no small thing that he’s in that position,” said Elizabeth Floyd, PhD, co-director of Pennington Biomedical’s Botanical Dietary Supplements Research Center. “Jim is extremely accomplished. He’s traveled the globe, studying plants, and cataloging them and their medicinal purposes. He knows a lot about how plant species are threatened, what needs to be done to preserve different plant species, and the possibilities these plants represent.”
