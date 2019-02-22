Baton Rouge groups donating gently used work clothes to women re-entering workplace

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge organizations are collecting gently worn business clothes to donate to women re-entering the workforce.
The event is called Attire for Hire and is put together by Women in Media Baton Rouge and Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning. They’re asking women to clean out their closets and donate gently used business clothes for women who are re-entering the workplace.
Donations will be collected Saturday, Apr. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning on Jefferson at I-12.
