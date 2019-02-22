Baton Rouge city officials to host disparity study town hall

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Residents will have the chance to give their input on a parish disparity study with a town hall.
The town hall, slated for February 27 at the Goodwood library, will include an address from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome followed by a comment period.
Broome issued an order in 2017 to conduct the study that will analyze if there’s a level playing field for minority- and women-owned firms and small businesses in the Baton Rouge marketplace. The study also includes veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned companies.
Awarded a contract in June 2018, Denver-based Keen Independent Research was selected to conduct the study, which will examine construction conditions, professional services and City-Parish contracts. The economic consulting firm has previously worked on a disparity study in New Orleans.
City leaders hope the study will address marketplace conditions and any disparities in City-Parish contracting. The data would also help increase competition and obtain the best price on contracts.
Doors open for the town hall at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will adjourn by 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.