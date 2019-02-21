WANTED: Baton Rouge woman accused of felony theft, battery and robbery

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman accused of stealing money and a cellphone from an apartment.
Dominique Richardson is wanted for felony theft, aggravated second-degree battery and simple robbery. Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers said Richardson stole a large amount of money and a cellphone from an apartment in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive in June 2018.
Authorities reported that the victim tried to stop Richardson from leaving. However, the two got into a struggle before Richardson fled in her vehicle. Richardson drover over the victim’s foot in the process, according to crime stoppers.
Anyone with information Richardson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP(7867).
