Walmart ‘yodel boy’ Mason Ramsey coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Internet sensation Mason Ramsey will be performing at the Texas Club in Baton Rouge.
Known worldwide for his viral yodeling video at a Walmart in Illinois, Ramsey has become a pop-culture phenomenon. His video has gained tens of millions of views.
Ramsey appeared on the Ellen show, where he was gifted with an offer to debut at the world-renowned Grand Ole Opry.
Since then, Ramsey signed to Atlantic Records and Big Loud Records as the youngest major label Country artist since Billy Gillman.
Ramsey will be performing at the Texas Club in Baton Rouge on March 30.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.