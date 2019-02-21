Stolen tanker truck found after being taken from fire department

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Reginald J. Haile, 53, of Baton Rouge, has been arrested in connection with a stolen tanker truck.
Sources say around 9:00 p.m., the stolen truck was located in Livingston Parish along I-12, several hours after being stolen from a fire department.
Livingston police were able to peacefully intervene between Walker & Juban Rd. after a tip led to the recovery of the tanker truck, which was originally spotted in the parking lot of a Walker retailer.
LPSO confirmed a representative from the volunteer fire department has reclaimed the truck, which appeared to not suffer any damage.
ORIGINAL
An Alsen Fire Department tanker truck is missing and was taken by an employee of the department, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The tanker was reportedly taken Wednesday evening. The tanker may have been stolen by an employee who might not have taken his medication, according to EBRSO.
The sheriff’s office notified the Baton Rouge Police Department to "be on the lookout” for the stolen truck.
The tanker truck was last seen on I-110 southbound.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.