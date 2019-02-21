Search underway for stolen tanker truck taken from fire department

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An Alsen Fire Department tanker truck is missing and was taken by an employee of the department, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The tanker was reportedly taken Wednesday evening. The tanker may have been stolen by an employee who might not have taken his medication, according to EBRSO.
The sheriff’s office notified the Baton Rouge Police Department to "be on the lookout” for the stolen truck.
The tanker truck was last seen on I-110 southbound.
