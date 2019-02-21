Saints to release safety Kurt Coleman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will release safety Kurt Coleman, according to FOX 8′s Sean Fazende. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
According to the website Over the Cap, the Saints will save $4 million in salary cap space for 2019. Coleman will still count for $3 million against the salary cap. The Saints signed Coleman to a three-year deal last March.
New Orleans has only two safeties on their current roster, Marcus Williams and Vonn Bell.
