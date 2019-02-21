Pop-up event coming to Perkins Rowe includes free community workout

Source: Sweet Baton Rouge
By Allison Childers | February 20, 2019 at 7:52 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 7:52 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The creative team behind Sweet Baton Rouge and their workout franchise, Don’t Stop Just Geaux, are joining forces with Body Sculpt Barre Studio for a free pop-up event at Perkins Rowe.

The Don’t Stop Just Geaux with Rockin’ Releves in the Rowe is planned for Saturday, March 9 at Perkins Rowe at The Greens, located near Antroplogie.

ROCKIN RELEVES IN THE ROWE

  • Saturday, March 9
  • 10 a.m. to noon
  • 10000 Perkins Rowe

Along with a free community workout, there will be a live dj and vendors, including Cupcake Allie, so you can burn those calories then enjoy a sweet treat.

WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group recently featured Body Sculpt Barre Studio.

We caught up with Shelly Saurage from Body Sculpt Barre Studio in Prairieville to learn the benefits of barre exercise. And no, you don't have to have a dance background to make it through these classes! Watch for an extra post after the interview. We'll share a free workout from a barre class so you can try some of the exercises at home. >> http://www.wafb.com/health/exercise-and-fitness/

Posted by WAFB Channel 9 on Monday, February 4, 2019

Shelly Saurage, owner of Body Sculpt Barre Studio, even shared a free full workout with the group.

Try this Body Sculpt Barre Studio workout at home. You'll need a resistance band, light weights, a mat and something to hold your balance. >> http://www.wafb.com/health/exercise-and-fitness/

Posted by WAFB Channel 9 on Monday, February 4, 2019
 
