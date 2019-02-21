Pop-up event coming to Perkins Rowe includes free community workout

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The creative team behind Sweet Baton Rouge and their workout franchise, Don’t Stop Just Geaux, are joining forces with Body Sculpt Barre Studio for a free pop-up event at Perkins Rowe.
The Don’t Stop Just Geaux with Rockin’ Releves in the Rowe is planned for Saturday, March 9 at Perkins Rowe at The Greens, located near Antroplogie.
ROCKIN RELEVES IN THE ROWE
- Saturday, March 9
- 10 a.m. to noon
- 10000 Perkins Rowe
Along with a free community workout, there will be a live dj and vendors, including Cupcake Allie, so you can burn those calories then enjoy a sweet treat.
WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group recently featured Body Sculpt Barre Studio.
Shelly Saurage, owner of Body Sculpt Barre Studio, even shared a free full workout with the group.
