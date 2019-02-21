Parish officials looking for source of crude oil dumped in canal

Parish officials looking for source of crude oil dumped in canal
Between 10 - 20 gallons of a crude product was dumped into an Iberville Parish canal. (Source: IPSO)
By Kiran Chawla | February 21, 2019 at 11:21 AM CST - Updated February 21 at 11:21 AM

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Officials are trying to identify the person(s) behind a crude oil dump in an Iberville Parish canal.

Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says somebody dumped 10 - 20 gallons of a type of crude product into Wilbert’s Canal.

Between 10 - 20 gallons of a crude product was dumped into an Iberville Parish canal. (Source: IPSO)
Between 10 - 20 gallons of a crude product was dumped into an Iberville Parish canal. (Source: IPSO)

Stassi says it’s contained to an area, and they have equipment in place to prevent it from contaminating other water ways so it won’t affect the Intracoastal Canal or potential drinking water.

The Sheriff’s office was notified late Wednesday evening.

Between 10 - 20 gallons of a crude product was dumped into an Iberville Parish canal. (Source: IPSO)
Between 10 - 20 gallons of a crude product was dumped into an Iberville Parish canal. (Source: IPSO)

There are no homes in the area of the canal, so Sheriff Stassi says there is no risk to any houses or people.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.