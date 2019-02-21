Pair arrested in relation to string of car burglaries in Zachary

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A string of car burglaries has lead to the arrest of two men.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office began investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in the Zachary and Pride areas of McCullough Road and Hampshire Drive during February. The burglaries happened in clusters, police say, during overnight hours. They say the vehicles that were targeted were unlocked.
On Feb. 18, deputies spotted Dewey Morgan Jr, 56, and Jacob Hinchee walking down Arleen Avenue in Zachary wearing dark clothes and covered faces. Hinchee was found holding an owner’s manual to a 2012 Mazda 6 and an insurance card that didn’t belong to himself or Morgan. Hinchee was arrested for giving police a false name when they were trying to identify him.
On Feb. 19, deputies say they received a call that a 2012 Mazda 6 was unlocked and burglarized during overnight hours. Detectives contacted Hinchee, who admitted that he and Morgan burglarized several vehicles in the northeastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish, as well as vehicles on McCullough Road and Hampshire Drive.
During the month of February, police say three cars were burglarized on Hampshire Drive, and three more on McCullough Road during overnight hours.
On Feb. 20, detectives arrested Morgan in connection the burglaries.
