No. 13 Tigers fall 82-77 to Gators in OT

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU went down 82-77 to Florida in overtime in the PMAC Wednesday night.
Skylar Mays led the way for the Tigers with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Mays played 40 minutes.
However, it was the 3-point shooting of the Gators that took down the Tigers (21-5, 11-2). The Gators (15-11, 7-6) made 11 three-pointers in the game to clinch their third win in a row after a three-game losing streak.
Naz Reid finished with a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in the game. Three other Tigers scored 10 points each.
KeVaughn Allen led the way for the Gators, scoring 21 points. He was 5-of-9 on three-pointers. Noah Locke and Jalen Hudson each chipped in 15 points and both hit three 3-pointers.
The Tigers struggled at the free throw line, only making 16-of-25 for 64 percent.
LSU now has to rebound and get ready to face Tennessee at home Saturday morning.
LSU and Florida will meet again Wednesday, March 6, in Gainesville.
