No. 13 LSU falls 82-77 to Florida in OT

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU went down 82-77 to Florida in overtime in the PMAC Wednesday night.
Skylar Mays led the way for the Tigers with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Mays played 40 minutes.
However, it was the 3-point shooting of the Gators that took down the Tigers (21-5, 11-2). The Gators (15-11, 7-6) made 11 three-pointers in the game to clinch their third win in a row after a three-game losing streak.
Naz Reid finished with a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in the game. Three other Tigers scored 10 points each.
The Tigers struggled at the free throw line, only making 16-of-25 for 64 percent. It was the team’s worst performance of the year from the charity stripe in conference play.
“We could just never get in rhythm tonight," said head coach Will Wade. "The game was played at Florida’s pace and their way. We could never get ourselves going and Florida was able to impose their will and their style of play on us. KeVaughn Allen was phenomenal for them. Obviously hit some big shots in the second half. I thought they really hurt us on the offensive glass in the second half. That was something that came back to bite us. We didn’t finish well enough at the rim; we didn’t shoot free-throws like we normally shoot free throws. We weren’t very crisp tonight. We weren’t as crisp as we needed to be with our execution.”
Mays said the loss could help the team get better moving forward.
“We made a lot of mistakes today,” Mays explained. “Obviously, we have to go through the process of film and see what we can do better. At the end of the day, we are not getting this game back, so we cannot let this game beat us twice. We have done that in the past before, but I think we have matured past that point. We are just going to come out and play a lot harder on Saturday.”
Allen led the way for the Gators, scoring 21 points. He was 5-of-9 on three-pointers. Noah Locke and Jalen Hudson each chipped in 15 points and both hit three 3-pointers.
The paid attendance for the game was nearly 11,000.
LSU now has to rebound and get ready to face Tennessee at home Saturday morning.
LSU and Florida will meet again Wednesday, March 6, in Gainesville.
