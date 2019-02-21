No. 13 LSU falls 82-77 to Florida in OT

“We could just never get in rhythm tonight," said head coach Will Wade. "The game was played at Florida’s pace and their way. We could never get ourselves going and Florida was able to impose their will and their style of play on us. KeVaughn Allen was phenomenal for them. Obviously hit some big shots in the second half. I thought they really hurt us on the offensive glass in the second half. That was something that came back to bite us. We didn’t finish well enough at the rim; we didn’t shoot free-throws like we normally shoot free throws. We weren’t very crisp tonight. We weren’t as crisp as we needed to be with our execution.”