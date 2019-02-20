Neighbors, witnesses heartbroken by loss of historic Garden District mansion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large crowd gathered and watched as smoke billowed from the historic home on St. Charles Ave. as New Orleans firefighters battled a 7-alarm fire.
Many said they could not believe what they were seeing.
Emotion filled onlookers as they watched the detailed history of the Montgomery-Grace home go up in flames.
"It's just devastating for something like this to happen in the Garden District to one of these historic homes. You just hate to see it happen," Kevin Boudreaux said.
He was walking in the area when the fire started.
“I’m always walking up and down these streets, and I’m always up and down St. Charles Ave. You know, all of these homes just kind of become special to you,” he said.
Some held back tears watching the mansion with so much history burn.
“We have watched the story of this house and watched the reception, and watched the stopping of Rex every year, and this is a profound tragedy,” neighbor Kurt Owens said.
Some residents who live in the complex next to the mansion waited outside, concerned the fire would reach them.
“This is a major development. I mean, this is an entire home next door to ours caught on fire,” Devin Henry said.
When he left his home Wednesday morning, he didn’t expect the fire to get this bad.
“When I got to work, the other residents started calling me, saying hey you might want to get back, it’s getting more out of hand,” Henry said.
The 7-alarm fire also filled social media sites. Neighbors and bystanders capturing the fire as it tore through the historic home.
“It’s awful to see one of these old houses. When my mom visits, she likes to ride the street cars just to look at these old houses, and so it stinks to see one go up,” one poster said.
