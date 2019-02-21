Mardi Gras parade horses up for adoption

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL), Cascade Stables, and Barney’s Farm Sanctuary are teaming up to find homes for 16 horses that will march in this year’s Mardi Gras parades.
Cascade Stables, which is located in Audubon Park, has rented horses out to various Mardi Gras krewes for many years now. Due to the demand for horses in parades, Cascade Stables buys more than a dozen horses each year from a local horse broker. Previously, those horses have either been adopted after Carnival season, sold back to the broker, auctioned at sale barns, or even sold for slaughter, HSL says.
To prevent these sorts of transactions, HSL launched an adoption program in 2017. Volunteers with HSL maintain a Facebook page with profiles of the horses up for adoption. Volunteers meets with prospective families to determine if the adoption is a good fit. All fees associated with the program are donated to Cascade Stables to help them care for their horses.
HSL says the program was been very successful, with 32 horses adopted over the past two years. Since the program was created, HSL says not a single horse has been sold back to the broker or sold for slaughter.
This year, Barney’s Farm Sanctuary in Washington Parish is providing additional resources for the program, including manpower and logistical assistance.
“This program is truly a life-saver for these wonderful creatures, some of whom have faced uncertain futures in the past. They serve as important parts in our Carnival season, so it’s necessary and fair that we provide them with safe harborage and care after they have provided us with weeks of entertainment and frivolity,” said Jeff Dorson, director of HSL.
“Cascade Stables is so grateful to the Humane Society of Louisiana for partnering with us on this fabulous Mardi Gras Horse Adoption Program,” said Barbe Smith, director of Cascade Stables.
Sixteen horses are up for adoption this year and can be viewed online here.
