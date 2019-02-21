Man stabbed at Baton Rouge liquor store

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was reportedly stabbed the night of Wednesday, Feb. 20 at a liquor store.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the male victim was stabbed in the arm at Avery’s Liquor on McClelland Drive. The victim was reportedly found in the 5800 block of St. Katherine Avenue near Enterprise Street.
The incident happened between 7:30 and 8 p.m.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
