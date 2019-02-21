Man shoots woman, carjacks 3 vehicles, crashes into pond in Louisiana

ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A woman is injured after a shooting that led police on a wild chase in Acadiana Wednesday, according to KLFY-TV in Lafayette.
Police say Manuel King, 29, shot a 21-year-old woman on Friendship Street and fled on foot. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas with the Lafayette Police Department says that’s when they started getting phone calls of multiple carjackings in the Lafayette area.
She says King carjacked someone at the Walmart on Evangeline Thruway. He crashed that vehicle. He then carjacked someone else on Moss Street, crashed that vehicle, before carjacking a third vehicle farther down the same road.
A chase began with Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies.
King led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that crossed into St. Martin Parish, where he crashed into a bond in Breaux Bridge off of Hebert Avenue, KLFY reports.
King was arrested and booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of carjacking, armed robbery, home invasion, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The woman underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon. Police say she is in stable condition.
