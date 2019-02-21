LSU softball suffers 7-5 loss at home to Stanford

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 9/7 LSU softball team fell 7-5 to Stanford in game one of the LSU Invitational at Tiger Park.
LSU led 5-0 after five innings, but Stanford stormed back in the sixth, scoring seven runs.
“First five innings was Maribeth’s best performance of the year; fantastic for five innings," said head coach Beth Torina. "Hopefully, she can build on that. Then, a serious lack of attention to detail in the sixth inning. Little things all over the place caught up to us.”
Shelbi Sunseri hit a home run in the game, her seventh of the season.
Maribeth Gorsuch started in the circle for the Tigers, throwing 5.1 innings. She gave up four runs, one of those earned. She struck out four batters.
Shelby Wickersham gave up three runs in 1.2 innings pitched.
The Tigers drop to 9-3 on the season.
“Obviously, as a coach, I have to be more demanding of them. You know, I have to require more of them. Can’t allow it to happen. At the end of the day, it always falls on me. The offense has been doing a great job. They’ve been above satisfactory. I think they have been excellent,” Torina added.
Watch the late night newscast for game highlights.
Weekend Schedule
LSU vs. Memphis, Feb. 22, 5 p.m. CT, SECN+
LSU vs. Michigan, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. CT, SECN+
LSU vs. CSU, Feb. 23, 5 p.m. CT, SECN+
LSU vs. Michigan, Feb. 24, 11:30 a.m. CT, SECN+
Weather could be an issue this weekend, so fans are urged to follow the softball Twitter page (@LSUSoftball).
