LSU softball returns home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 9/7 LSU softball team returns home this weekend to host the LSU Invitational at Tiger Park. The Tigers will be welcoming Stanford, Memphis, Cal State Northridge and RV Michigan. The Tigers open the weekend with Stanford on Thursday at 6 p.m.
LSU fans will be able to watch all five games this weekend through SEC Network+ and WatchESPN with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard calling four of the five games this weekend.
The Tigers are coming into the weekend with a 9-2 record after going 3-2 at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational last weekend. LSU went on to claim the Top 25 wins over Oklahoma State, Texas and Ohio State. Amanda Sanchez led the Tigers on the weekend with a .462 batting average. She hit her first home run as an LSU Tiger against No. 11 Texas, giving the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.
Weekend Schedule
LSU vs. Stanford, Feb. 21, 6 p.m. CT, SECN+
LSU vs. Memphis, Feb. 22, 5 p.m. CT, SECN+
LSU vs. Michigan, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. CT, SECN+
LSU vs. CSU, Feb. 23, 5 p.m. CT, SECN+
LSU vs. Michigan, Feb. 24, 11:30 a.m. CT, SECN+
Series Record Against…
Stanford: Series is tied 3-3
Memphis: LSU leads 5-0
Michigan: Michigan leads 7-2
CSUN: LSU leads 2-0
Weather could be an issue this weekend so fans are urged to follow the softball Twitter page (@LSUSoftball).
