LSU softball returns home

The Tigers are coming into the weekend with a 9-2 record after going 3-2 at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational last weekend. LSU went on to claim the Top 25 wins over Oklahoma State, Texas and Ohio State. Amanda Sanchez led the Tigers on the weekend with a .462 batting average. She hit her first home run as an LSU Tiger against No. 11 Texas, giving the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.