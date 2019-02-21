LSU baseball back in action Friday against Bryant University

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU is back in action this weekend when the Tigers host Bryant University in a three-game series.
The Tigers (4-0) beat Southeastern Louisiana, 6-5, in the only mid-game of the week.
Bryant, out of Rhode Island and the Northeast Conference, is 2-1 this season after a series win against Abilene Christian (8-7, 6-8, 11-1) last weekend.
A player who spent some time not too far from there while he was in the Cape Cod League is Zack Hess.
The junior right-hander didn’t get off to a good start last weekend against UL-Monroe, allowing four earned runs in three and two-thirds innings. Following an up and down 2018, he said the key to moving on is pretty simple.
“You have to have a short memory in baseball," said Hess. "You have to put it behind you and realize that no one outing deciphers the whole season, so you have to take each day with a grain of salt and continue to work and continue to trust the process and just try to be better week in and week out.”
LSU is hitting .328 as a team and averaging just over 10 runs a game.
Hot hitting Tigers:
Josh Smith: .625, 2 doubles, 2 RBI and 8 runs
Daniel Cabrera: .462, 2 home runs, 2 doubles, 6 RBI and 8 runs
Saul Garza: . 455. 1 double, 3 RBI and 2 runs
Antoine Duplantis: .294, 2 home runs, 1 double, 11 RBI and 4 runs
The Bulldogs are hitting .308 on the young season and are averaging just over eight runs per game.
Bryant’s leading hitters:
Jake Gustin: .455, 1 home run and 5 RBI
Panno: .400, 1 home run and 2 RBI
Sam Owens: .375, 1 home run and 2 RBI
James Ciliento: .364, 1 home run, 1 double and 3 RBI
Jimmy Titus: .333 and 3 RBI
Pitching matchups:
Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.
Zack Hess (0-0, 9.82 ERA, 3.2 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO) vs Tyler Mattison (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 1 BB, 3 SO)
Game 2: Saturday at 3 p.m.
Landon Marceaux (0-0, 1.59 ERA, 5.2 IP, 3 BB, 5 SO) vs Vito Morgese (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 6 BB, 2 SO)
Game 3: Sunday at 2 p.m.
Jaden Hill (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 5.0 IP, 1 BB, 8 SO) vs Steve Theetge (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 2 BB, 4 SO)
