Late registration still available for 4th Annual Amazing Half Marathon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - You and your family still have a chance to "Be Amazing” by participating in the annual fundraiser for the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, the Amazing Half Marathon.
The family running event includes the Half Marathon, 5K for adults, 5K for ages 14 and under, Kids Mini Marathon (1/2 mile and 1 mile), and a 1 Mile Fun Run or Walk, all of which take place in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 9.
AMAZING HALF
- Saturday, March 9 at 7 a.m.
- Start/Finish: Town Square (30 block of North Boulevard)
- Downtown Baton Rouge
The 5K and Half Marathon will feature a stroller wave that starts 5 minutes before the field starts, allowing Ainsley’s Angels runners and chairs, as well as parents pushing strollers, to get a clean start then move to the side as the open field of runners and walkers start the race.
The first half of the course begins in downtown Baton Rouge near Louisiana’s Old State Capitol building, turning onto South River Road, to LSU campus, passing Tiger Stadium and running along the lake.
Runners then go back around the lake, through LSU’s Sorority Row before retracing the opening route until runners reach the finish line.
There is a four hour course limit. Once finished, participants can celebrate their run with a post race party in downtown that includes food, beer, and live music until 11 a.m.
All of the amazing races are open to seasoned and beginner runners, of all ages.
Late registration prices vary for each race. You can late register online through March 8 at 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE to register online.
