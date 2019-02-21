Louisiana man accused of breaking into home while wearing gorilla suit

After a short time officers learned that Moran had not left the house and proceeded to search the home. Estess says Moran was found wearing a black gorilla suit and hiding under a mattress in the home. While officers were attempting to place Moran in handcuffs he was able to break free, with only one wrist cuffed, and began physically resisting officers, said Estess. Police regained control of Moran and successfully placed him under arrest.