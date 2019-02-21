Gonzales officials release rendering of PACE Center

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Gonzales city officials released renderings of a new performing arts and cultural center on Thursday.
The PACE Center is a conference center that is funded by two new percent hotel occupancy tax that voters passed in December 2018. The tax is expected to generate over $500,000 annually.
Officials said the project was a goal of the City of Gonzales’ Strategic Economic Development Plan, which was developed with local leadership, surveys and town hall meetings.
City leaders hope the PACE center will contribute towards tourism and economic development, and create jobs by supporting local hotels, restaurants and small businesses. Officials said the facility will add to the city’s quality of life.
The center will host a myriad of community events such as cultural and performing arts events, concerts, exhibits, conferences, banquets and balls.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.