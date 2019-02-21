Gentry on AD’s future with the Pelicans: ’He is playing the game tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Those expecting clarity on the Anthony Davis situation, will be sorely mistaken. Davis will be in the starting lineup Friday night when the team faces Indiana.
The last image of Davis in New Orleans was him exiting the Smoothie King Center during the game between the Pelicans and the Thunder.
Head coach Alvin Gentry confirmed that Davis will start Friday, but wouldn’t commit to anything beyond that.
“He is playing tomorrow. He is playing the game tomorrow. Let’s get to that one okay? And then we can worry about everything else,” said Alvin Gentry.
