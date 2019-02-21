FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry Thursday with isolated showers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Scattered, mainly-light showers and pockets of fog were the weather story for Thursday morning. A northbound warm front took the rains out of the picture and even delivered a little afternoon sunshine to some areas. The warm Gulf air behind today’s warm front along with the limited sun took many WAFB neighborhoods up to around 80 degrees for the afternoon.
Plan for a mostly-dry Thursday evening with isolated showers returning overnight. Areas of fog are likely to develop through the overnight hours too and extend into Friday morning.
Therefore, be ready for isolated showers and areas of fog for the morning drive with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for metro Baton Rouge. Into the afternoon, it will be scattered-to-likely rains along with a couple of thunderstorms as highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees once again. We are not anticipating all-day rains nor severe storms but the majority of WAFB communities will get wet during some part of the day. Fortunately, rain totals for most areas will only be around 0.1” to 0.2” for the day.
A cold front will sweep across the lower Mississippi Valley on Saturday, delivering showers and thunderstorms. There will be a low-end risk for severe storms, especially through the middle of the day, with the threat being greatest near and north of the LA/MS state line. With or without severe storms, Saturday’s wet outlook could be a real problem for a number of Carnival parade Krewes, particularly those rolling during the mid-day and afternoon. After a morning start in the upper 60s, Saturday highs will still get up to near 80 degrees before the rains arrive.
Here’s some good news: the First Alert Outlook has two “dry” days posted for Sunday and Monday. It will be cooler for both days but we should enjoy some welcomed sunshine.
Look for scattered rains return for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with isolated showers in the forecast for next Friday (March 1). In the extended outlook, next Saturday and Sunday (Mar 2 & 3) look to be cool, with highs in the low 60s, but the long-range guidance is currently suggesting dry weather for the start of the 4-day Mardi Gras “weekend.”
