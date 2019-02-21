FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry Thursday with isolated showers

Therefore, be ready for isolated showers and areas of fog for the morning drive with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for metro Baton Rouge. Into the afternoon, it will be scattered-to-likely rains along with a couple of thunderstorms as highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees once again. We are not anticipating all-day rains nor severe storms but the majority of WAFB communities will get wet during some part of the day. Fortunately, rain totals for most areas will only be around 0.1” to 0.2” for the day.