Entergy Louisiana approved to buy power from one of state’s largest solar power plant

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana was approved to purchase power from a planned solar power facility in West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday.
The 50-megawatt facility is said to be one of the states largest solar power plants that will be built on 560 acres of land near Port Allen. LA3, a subsidiary of Eagle Solar Group, will construct the facility. The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved Entergy Louisiana’s purchase.
Construction is expected to start in the summer and completed by 2020. The facility will offset the equivalent of about 19,000 passenger vehicles’ emissions in one year, according to a release from Entergy.
The solar plant’s construction is expected to bring roughly 350 jobs and about $6.4 million in tax revenue to the surrounding area over the next 30 years, according to Eagle Solar. A percentage of the Eagle Solar’s investment will be donated back to local organizations.
The power from the solar project will add to Entergy Louisiana’s about 180 megawatts of renewable resources, such as run-of-river hydro, biomass and waste heat recovery. Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, said Entergy’s carbon dioxide emission rate is the fourth lowest among the top 20 power producers.
